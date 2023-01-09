Cel mai bătrân veteran din al Doilea Război Mondial, record mondial stabilit de valceanul Ilie Ciocan

Brătia în Vale, Galicia, județul Vâlcea, România --Maior pensionar Ilie Ciocan (născut în satul Cremenari, Galicea, județul Vâlcea, România la 28 mai 1913) a participat la cel de-al Doilea Război Mondial ca mitralier și curier, pe Frontul de Est, la Odesa și în cotul Don, dar a ajuns și pe Frontul de Vest și chiar până în Cehoslovacia; el stabilește recordul mondial pentru a fi cel mai bătrân veteran în al Doilea Război Mondial , conform WORLD RECORD ACADEMY.
„Ilie Ciocan (n. 28 mai 1913, Cremenari, România) este un supercentenar român care în prezent este cea mai în vârstă persoană în viață din România și Balcani, precum și cel mai bătrân veteran în viață al celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial din lume. al doilea cel mai bătrân român documentat vreodată, după Dumitru Comănescu (1908–2020 „ Ilie Ciocan s-a născut în satul Cremenari, Galicea, județul Vâlcea, România, la 28 mai 1913. A avut o viață grea, fiind mai întâi orfan de sa) . tatăl la vârsta de 6 ani, iar apoi de mama sa la vârsta de 12 ani. A trebuit să înceapă să lucreze de la o vârstă fragedă pentru a supraviețui. A lucrat ca cioban in sat pentru o „bucata de paine”. Până la 14 ani a lucrat cu „vaci”. La 18 ani s-a căsătorit cu Floarea Obogeanu, care era cu șapte ani mai mare decât el, și s-au căsătorit oficial pe 28 ianuarie 1932 în Biserica Ortodoxă Română. Împreună au avut șase copii, trei fiice și trei băieți. ( Wikipedia )
„A fost mobilizat în armată la 22 de ani, apoi a fost încorporat în Regimentul 6 Artilerie Pitești în 1935 și a plecat pe front în 1941. A participat la cel de-al Doilea Război Mondial ca mitralier și curier, pe Est. Front, în Odesa și în cotul Donului, dar a ajuns și pe Frontul de Vest și chiar până în Cehoslovacia. În 1945 a fost eliberat de armată pe motiv că a reușit să se întoarcă nevătămat de pe front După al Doilea Război Mondial, a primit statutul de veteran.
„În urma ordinelor de promovare generală emise după 1990 de Ministerul Apărării Naționale al României, Ciocan a ajuns la gradul de maior. Soția sa Floarea a murit în 1992, la vârsta de 87 de ani.
„A mers cu bicicleta până la 90 de ani. La 93 de ani. , a alunecat în zăpadă și și-a rupt piciorul, și-a revenit cu succes, deși a refuzat să-i lase pe medici să-și pună piciorul în „ghips”. Până la 103 ani, Ciocan putea citi Biblia și ziarul fără ochelari. În trei ani și-a pierdut auzul și vederea. Ilie Ciocan locuiește în prezent în satul Bratia din Vale, Galicia, județul Vâlcea, România la vârsta de 111 ani, 144 zile.” ( Wikipedia )
„De la președintele CJ Vâlcea, Ilie a primit o căruță, cu care putea fi scos la plimbare în aer. „Nu o scoatem acum, la căldură. Dar îl plimbam înainte. Am primit ceva ajutor și de la Primăria Galiției. Dar asta e tot. Ceilalți ne-au adus doar medalii și diplome. Are aproximativ 40 de diplome. Nici nu știe că le-a primit”, relatează cotidianul Libertatea.ro .
„Pentru a ne dovedi, Cătălin aduce premiile depozitate în pungi și le afișează supărat pe măsuța din curte. „Decorări, comenzi, Virtute Militară. De când a împlinit 100 de ani, plouă cu astea. Are nevoie de balustrade pentru pat, scutece, medicamente”.
„Cei trei nepoți, care au propriile lor familii, iau pe rând la patul moș Ilie. Îl împiedică să se zbată și să cadă din pat. Mă șterg pe frunte dacă transpir. Se aplecă și vorbesc cu el ca îi schimbă cearşafurile. „Nu ne înţelege, nu înţelegem ce spune. Acum arată spre stomac, că este ziua clismei...”
„Poate nu întâmplător, vine din județul cu cea mai mare speranță de viață din țara noastră – 81 de ani, singurul la care limita de vârstă depășește 80 de ani, fiind urmat de București cu 78 de ani, în contextul în care se află Vâlcea la jos în clasament când vine vorba de salarii și putere de cumpărare, adică la pragul sărăciei - cu al cincilea cel mai mic salariu mediu net din țară - 3.694 de lei și cu cea mai mică creștere salarială din Oltenia, potrivit datelor furnizate de Institutul Național al Statistici”, spune Adevarul .
„Și localitatea din care provine veteranul de război, Galicea (Vâlcea), situată pe malul estic al Oltului, la aproximativ 25 km de municipiul Râmnicu Vâlcea, se laudă cu o longevitate sporită, având mai mulți locuitori, din cei peste 3.300 de locuitori. săteni, care au depășit un secol de existență Cel mai vechi guvernator al unei bănci centrale din lume, Mugur Isărescu , vine și el din Vâlcea „Până la 103 ani, veteranul de război a citit Biblia și ziarele, fiind abonat la mai multe publicații naționale. Trei dintre cei șase copii ai săi trăiesc și astăzi și mai are 15 nepoți și opt strănepoți și mai mulți stră-strănepoți".
„Cel mai bătrân veteran de război din România este din Vâlcea și a împlinit duminică 110 ani, zilele trecute a fost decorat și de președintele Klaus Iohannis cu Ordinul „Virtutea Militară” în grad de Cavaler cu semnul păcii și avansat. la gradul de maior”, transmite Agenția Română de Știri Agerpres .
„Maior pensionar Ilie Ciocan s-a născut la 28 mai 1913, în comuna Galicea, unde locuiește și acum alături de nora și nepoții lui după fiul său cel mare, care l-au îngrijit de mai bine de 20 de ani. a făcut parte din Regimentul 6 Artilerie Pitești, și a petrecut patru ani pe front, în timpul celui de-al doilea război mondial S-a întors acasă după ce s-a îmbolnăvit, din Cotul Donului, dar nu a povestit niciodată mare lucru familiei despre ce a trăit pe câmpul de luptă.
"De câțiva ani, veteranul vâlcean nu mai vede și nu mai aude, motiv pentru care nu mai vorbește prea mult. Comunică doar cu cei apropiați, pe care îi recunoaște prin atingerea mâinilor sau a feței, și numai atunci când trebuie să ceară strictul necesar. Nepoții și nora bărbatului spun că bătrânețea lui și greutățile pe care le-a avut în viața lui și-au spus cuvântul în ultimii ani”.
"Am fost încorporat în 1935 la Regimentul 6 Artilerie Pitești. În perioada 1941-1945, am participat la cel de-al Doilea Război Mondial, ca tun și curier, pe Frontul de Est, la Odesa și Cotul Donului" , spune Ministerul Apărării Naționale .
„Când am rămas fără muniție, eu am plecat la provizii, am mers o zi și jumătate până la depozitul de muniții, nu mi-a fost frică de inamic. Mi-a scăpat calul de fiecare dată, era credincios, nechezând. și clătinând de trei ori din cap în semnul crucii, de parcă s-ar fi rugat să nu ni se întâmple ceva rău.
"Se târa și în genunchi pentru a ieși din noroi, din lupte. Calul meu a fost cea mai apropiată creatură de mine în război și m-a protejat ca un „scut divin".
„Vâlcea intră într-o carte de recorduri mai puțin scrisă, cea a luptătorilor din a doua conflagrație mondială, grație longevității dovedită de lt. (r) Ilie Ciocan (110 ani), devenind între timp cel mai longeviv combatant din lume în a doua. Război Mondial”, transmite Ziarul de Vâlcea . „„În Galiția trăiește cel mai vechi VETERAN de război din lume, din cel de-al Doilea Război Mondial! Este si cea mai batrana persoana in viata din Romania!
„Este o onoare pentru noi, suntem mândri de domnul Ilie Ciocan și felicităm familia dansului pentru grija deosebită pe care o au”, a spus primarul municipiului Galicea, Florin Mărăcine.
„Ilie Ciocan, cel mai în vârstă român, a împlinit în luna mai 111 ani. De asemenea, bătrânul se poate lăuda cu mai multe recorduri: este cel mai bătrân balcanic, dar și cel mai bătrân veteran de război din lume, iar la nivel mondial se află în listă. dintre cei mai longeviv oameni de pe planetă, în viață, fiind pe locul al patrulea”, spune Gandul.ro . „Unul dintre nepoții săi, Cătălin Ciocan, are grijă de bătrânul veteran. Ea a spus că bătrânul suferă de Alzheimer, dar în ciuda bolii, „supercentenarul” Ilie Ciocan, termen folosit de gerontologii americani pentru cei care depășesc vârsta de ani. 110, este adesea conștient că nu se mai află în locuința sa, de mai bine de un an și jumătate, și cere insistent să fie dus acasă.
„Totuși, rudele ne-au dezvăluit câteva dintre ingredientele care l-au ajutat și fac parte din secretele longevității sale incredibile, pe lângă exerciții fizice: „Mâncă și brânză. Dar îi place rulada de vânătoare. Îi dăm și crudă, dar mai nou am vazut ca o mananca taiata in felii, prajita.
"Mâncă singur în vremurile lui de liniște. Sora mea îi tot cumpără unt de cocos pentru că a aflat că e bun pentru creier. Întinde-l pe pâine. Mănâncă și un ou fiert singur, pentru că trebuie să-i dai un prăjit ca cu copiii mici Mănâncă și lapte, dar nu dulce, ci chefir, sana, iaurt, însă, mănâncă singur.
Fotografii: Cel mai bătrân veteran în al Doilea Război Mondial, record mondial stabilit de Ilie Ciocan din România
(1) Jurnalul Olteniei
(3) Veteranul român al celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial, maiorul Ilie Ciocan, fotografiat pe 9 septembrie 2023 la vârsta de 110 ani./ Wikipedia
(4) Foto: Camelia Ciocan/Adevarul
(5) Foto: Facebook/Zestrea Neamului
(7) Ziarul de Valcea
(8,9) Curierul de Valcea
(10) Președintele CJ Vâlcea, Constantin Rădulescu, în vizită la cel mai bătrân veteran de război: Ilie Ciocan. Foto: Ziarul de Valcea
Bratia in Vale, Galicia, Vâlcea County, Romania --Retired Major Ilie Ciocan (born in the village of Cremenari, Galicea, Vâlcea County, Romania on May 28, 1913) participated in the Second World War as a machine gunner and courier, on the Eastern Front, in Odessa and in the Don bend, but it also reached the Western Front and even as far as Czechoslovakia; he sets the world record for being the Oldest Living World War Two Veteran, according to the WORLD RECORD ACADEMY.
"Ilie Ciocan (b. 28 May 1913, Cremenari, Romania) is a Romanian supercentenarian who is currently the oldest living person in Romania and the Balkans, as well as the oldest living veteran of World War II from the world. He is also the second oldest Romanian ever documented, after Dumitru Comănescu (1908–2020).
"Ilie Ciocan was born in the village of Cremenari, Galicea, Vâlcea County, Romania on May 28, 1913. He had a hard life, having been orphaned first by his father at the age of 6, and then by his mother at the age of 12 years. He had to start working at a young age to survive. He worked as a shepherd in the village for a "piece of bread". Until the age of 14 he worked with "cows". At 18, he married Floarea Obogeanu, who was seven years older than him, and they were officially married on January 28, 1932 in the Romanian Orthodox Church. Together they had six children, three daughters and three sons. (Wikipedia)
"He was mobilized in the army at the age of 22, then he was incorporated in the 6th Pitesti Artillery Regiment in 1935 and went to the front in 1941. He participated in the Second World War as a machine gunner and courier, on the Eastern Front , in Odessa and in the Don bend, but it also reached the Western Front and even as far as Czechoslovakia. In 1945 he was released home from the army on the grounds that he had many children. He managed to return unscathed from the front. After World War II, he received veteran status.
"Following the general promotion orders issued after 1990 by the Ministry of National Defense of Romania, Ciocan reached the rank of major. His wife Floarea died in 1992, at the age of 87.
"He rode his bike until he was 90. At 93, he slipped in the snow and broke his leg, successfully recovered, although he refused to let the doctors put his leg in a "cast". Until the age of 103, Ciocan could read the Bible and the newspaper without glasses. In three years he lost his hearing and sight. Ilie Ciocan currently lives in the village of Bratia in Vale, Galicia, Vâlcea County, Romania at the age of 111 years, 144 days." (Wikipedia)
"From the president of the Vâlcea County Council, Ilie received a cart, with which he could be taken for a walk in the air. "We don't take it out now, in the heat. But we were walking him before. I also received some help from Galicia City Hall. But that's it. The others brought us only medals and diplomas. He has about 40 diplomas. He doesn't even know he received them," the daily Libertatea.ro reports.
"To prove it to us, Cătălin brings the awards stored in the bags and displays them angrily on the small table in the yard. "Decorations, orders, Military Virtue. Since he turned 100 years old, it's been raining with these. He needs bed rails, diapers, medicine."
"The three grandchildren, who have their own families, take turns at the bedside of old man Ilie. They keep him from fidgeting and falling out of bed. I wipe it on my forehead if I sweat. They lean over and talk to him as they change his sheets. "He doesn't understand us, we don't understand what he says. Now he points to his stomach, that it's enema day..."
"Perhaps not by chance, it comes from the county with the highest life expectancy in our country - 81 years, the only one where the age limit exceeds 80 years, being followed by Bucharest with 78 years, in the context where Vâlcea is located at bottom of the ranking when it comes to salaries and purchasing power, i.e. at the poverty line - with the fifth lowest average net salary in the country - 3,694 lei and with the lowest salary increase in Oltenia, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics," the Adevarul says.
"And the locality from which the war veteran comes, Galicea (Vâlcea), located on the eastern bank of Olt, approximately 25 km away from the municipality of Râmnicu Vâlcea, boasts an increased longevity, having more inhabitants, out of the more than 3,300 villagers, which have exceeded a century of existence. The longest-serving governor of a central bank in the world, Mugur Isărescu, also comes from Vâlcea.
"Until the age of 103, the war veteran read the Bible and newspapers without glasses, being a subscriber to several national publications. Three of his six children are still alive today and he also has 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren."
"The oldest war veteran in Romania is from Vâlcea and he turned 110 years old on Sunday, the other day he was also decorated by President Klaus Iohannis with the Order of "Military Virtue" in the rank of Knight with the sign of peace and advanced to the rank of major," the Romanian News Agency Agerpres reports.
"Retired major Ilie Ciocan was born on May 28, 1913, in the commune of Galicea, where he still lives with his daughter-in-law and grandchildren after his eldest son, who have taken care of him for more than 20 years. He was part of the 6th Pitesti Artillery Regiment, and spent four years at the front, during the second world war. He returned home after falling ill, from Cotul Donului, but never told his family much about what he experienced on the battlefield.
"For several years, the veteran from Vâlcea can no longer see or hear, which is why he doesn't speak much anymore. He communicates only with those close to him, whom he recognizes by touching their hands or face, and only when he needs to ask for the strictly necessary. The man's grandchildren and daughter-in-law say that his old age and the hardships he had in his life have had their say in recent years."
"I was incorporated in 1935 at the 6th Pitesti Artillery Regiment. In the period 1941-1945, I participated in the Second World War, as a cannon and courier servant, on the Eastern Front, in Odessa and the Don Bend," The Romanian Ministry of National Defense says.
"When I ran out of ammunition, I was the one who left for supplies, I rode for a day and a half to the ammunition depot, I was not afraid of the enemy. My horse escaped me every time, he was faithful, neighing and shaking his head in the sign of the cross three times, as if he was praying that something bad wouldn't happen to us.
"He was also crawling on his knees to get out of the mud, out of the fights. My horse was the closest creature to me in the war and protected me like a "divine shield".
"Vâlcea enters a book of records less written, that of the fighters from the second world conflagration, thanks to the longevity proved by lt. (r) Ilie Ciocan (110 years old), meanwhile becoming the world's longest-living combatant in the Second World War," the Ziarul de Valcea reports.
""In Galicia lives the oldest war VETERAN in the world, from the Second World War! He is also the oldest person alive in Romania!
"It is an honor for us, we are proud of Mr. Ilie Ciocan and we congratulate the dance family for the special care they take", said the mayor of Galicea, Florin Mărăcine."
"Ilie Ciocan, the oldest Romanian, turned 111 years old in May. Also, the old man can boast of several records: he is the oldest Balkan, but also the oldest war veteran in the world, and also worldwide he is in the list of the longest living people on the planet, alive, being in fourth place," the Gandul.ro says.
"One of his grandsons, Cătălin Ciocan, takes care of the old veteran. She said that the old man suffers from Alzheimer's, but despite the disease, "supercentenarian" Ilie Ciocan, a term used by American gerontologists for those who exceed the age of 110, is often aware that he is no longer in his home, for more than a year and a half, and insistently asks to be taken home.
"However, relatives revealed to us some of the ingredients that helped him and are part of the secrets of his incredible longevity, in addition to exercise: “Eat and cheese. But he likes the hunting roll. We also give it to him raw, but more recently I saw that he eats it cut into slices, fried.
"He eats alone in his quiet times. My sister keeps buying him some coconut butter because she found out it's good for the brain. Spread it on the bread. He also eats a boiled egg on his own, because you have to give him a fried one like with small children. He also eats milk, but not sweet, but kefir, sana, yogurt. In general, however, he eats alone."
