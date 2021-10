21 focare de SARS-CoV-2 in judetul Valcea si 245 de persoane internate 

ANKARA, TURKEY - MAY 24: Doctors, wearing protective suits and face masks as a precaution against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, check a COVID-19 patient's health during Eid al-Fitr at intensive care unit of Health Sciences University (SBU) Diskapi Yıldırım Beyazit Training and Research Hospital, turned into pandemic hospital, in Ankara, Turkey on May 24, 2020. Health care workers continue to work in the hospital during Eid al-Fitr away from their families. Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM