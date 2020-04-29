Chimcomplex Ramnicu Valcea produce HIPOCLORIT DE SODIU 1,25 % DEZINFECTANT ANTIBACTERIAN!
Echipa Chimcomplex Ramnicu Valcea este la lucru pentru a sustine LINIA INTAI!
Producem: HIPOCLORIT DE SODIU 1,25 % – DEZINFECTANT ANTIBACTERIAN!
Preventia este contributia ta!
Preturi: 400 de lei + TVA (VRAC), 450 lei +TVA (IBC 1000 de litri)
COMANDA AICI: clorosodice@chimcomplex.com, Ramnicu Valcea, Tel: 0250-701.781, Onesti – 0234 – 302.042, 0234 – 302.050
Produs in Romania din produse romanesti de calitate!
