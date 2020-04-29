|joi, aprilie 30, 2020
  • Follow Us!

Chimcomplex Ramnicu Valcea produce HIPOCLORIT DE SODIU 1,25 % DEZINFECTANT ANTIBACTERIAN! 

Postat in 23:33, miercuri, 29 aprilie 2020
Chimcomplex reclama

Echipa Chimcomplex Ramnicu Valcea este la lucru pentru a sustine LINIA INTAI!

Producem: HIPOCLORIT DE SODIU 1,25 % – DEZINFECTANT ANTIBACTERIAN!

Preventia este contributia ta!

Preturi: 400 de lei + TVA (VRAC), 450 lei +TVA (IBC 1000 de litri)

COMANDA AICI: clorosodice@chimcomplex.com,  Ramnicu Valcea, Tel: 0250-701.781,  Onesti – 0234 – 302.042,  0234 – 302.050

Produs in Romania din produse romanesti de calitate!

Chimcomplex reclama

 

 

 

in  Economic

Leave a Response