Rezervaţia naturală Pădurea Latorița, o MINUNE a Valcii

Se întinde de la ieşirea din satul Ciunget, localitatea Malaia, până la Piatra Târnovului. În acest Defileu, Latoriţa curge printr-o albie de granit, cu aspect de jgheab monolitic, pe alocuri. Depăşind versantul abrupt al culmii Repezi -Vânăta, Latoriţa ajunge la Ciunget, unde, după confluenţa cu Rudăreasa, valea se deschide. De aici, după un parcurs de încă 6 km, Latorita se varsă în Lotru, în locaţia cunoscută sub numele de Gura Latoriţei.

Rezervaţia este o pădure alpină unde se găsesc o serie de specii de plante rare unele ocrotite de lege: floarea de colţ, bujorul de munte, ghintura, floarea-reginei, smârdar, angelică, iederă albă, clopoţel de munte, albăstriţă sau cimbrişor.

The Forest of Latorița nature reserve

It stretches from the exit of Ciunget village, Malaia, to Pârâna Târnov. In this Gorge, Latoriţa flows through a granite channel, with a monolithic gutter appearance, at times. Exceeding the steep slope of the Repezi-Văta peak, Latoriţa reaches Ciunget, where, after the confluence with Rudăreasa, the valley opens. From here, after a further 6 km, Latorita flows into Lotru, in the location known as Gura Latorita.

The reserve is an alpine forest where there are a number of rare plant species some protected by law: the corner flower, the mountain peony, the acorn, the queen flower, the emerald, the angel, the white ivy, the mountain bell, the bluish or the thistle.