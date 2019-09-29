|duminică, septembrie 29, 2019
CALENDARUL MECIURILOR SCM RM. VÂLCEA ÎN DELO WOMEN’S EHF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 

Postat in 14:21, duminică, 29 septembrie 2019
scm-rm-vl-campioana

 

SCM Rm. Vâlcea va disputa în DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League următoarele meciuri:

-04 octombrie 2019, orele 18.30
SCM Rm. Vâlcea-BBM Bietigheim

-12 octombrie 2019, orele 20.00
Brest Bretagne-SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea

-19 octombrie 2019, orele 20.00
ZRK Buducnost-SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea

-1 noiembrie 2019. orele 18.30
SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea-ZRK Buducnost
-10 noiembrie 2019, orele 19.00

BBM Bietigheim-SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea

-16 noiembrie 2019, orele 18.00
SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea-Brest Bretagne

