CALENDARUL MECIURILOR SCM RM. VÂLCEA ÎN DELO WOMEN’S EHF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
SCM Rm. Vâlcea va disputa în DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League următoarele meciuri:
-04 octombrie 2019, orele 18.30
SCM Rm. Vâlcea-BBM Bietigheim
-12 octombrie 2019, orele 20.00
Brest Bretagne-SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea
-19 octombrie 2019, orele 20.00
ZRK Buducnost-SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea
-1 noiembrie 2019. orele 18.30
SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea-ZRK Buducnost
-10 noiembrie 2019, orele 19.00
BBM Bietigheim-SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea
-16 noiembrie 2019, orele 18.00
SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea-Brest Bretagne