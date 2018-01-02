Shopping City Râmnicu Vâlcea, cea mai modernă destinație de cumpărături și divertisment din regiune

În ultimii ani, județul Vâlcea a cunoscut o creștere importantă, cu potențial de dezvoltare pe termen lung bazat pe investiții și încurajarea economiei locale. În acest context, Shopping City Râmnicu Vâlcea, primul centru comercial full concept din regiune, completează firesc peisajul regional de retail și pune în valoare caracteristicile socio-culturale ale zonei, în paralel cu dezvoltarea unui mix complet de shopping și divertisment pentru locuitorii din județ.

Mai mult, arhitectura modernă, construcția impresionantă, alături de deschiderea față de business-urile locale și locurile de muncă pe care le creează, direct și indirect, prin chiriași, transformă Shopping City Râmnicu Vâlcea într-un resort important pentru dezvoltarea socio-economică a întregii zone. De la comportamente de consum, piață imobiliară și de retail și până la stil de viață.

Încă de la lansare, Shopping City Râmnicu Vâlcea și-a propus să fie principala destinație de shopping și petrecere a timpului liber din regiune, cu o ofertă diversă și generoasă, adaptată fiecărei nevoi și categorii de public, construită în jurul unui mix perfect de branduri locale și internaționale, unele reprezentând o premieră în județ. Astfel, centrul comercial dispune de o suprafață închiriabilă de 27.900 mp, unde vizitatorii pot găsi branduri de fashion, food și entertainment, precum New Yorker, Hervis, Orsay, English Home, Noriel, Jysk, Top Shop, Pepco, Meli Melo, Office Shoes, KFC, Spartan sau Maxbet.

Zona de divertisment este completată de Cinema City, cel mai mare și mai modern cinematograf multiplex din regiune, dotat cu 6 săli, dar și de o gamă variată de restaurante și locații fast food, săli de bowling, biliard, loc de joacă, cazino și o terasă de peste 350 de metri pătrați cu vedere spre râul Olt.

De asemenea, hipermarketul Carrefour, cu o suprafață de 10.000 mp, subliniază dorința centrului comercial de a oferi vizitatorilor săi o paletă vastă de branduri și servicii, sub același acoperiș.

Aliniat celor mai înalte standarde de calitate și proiectat astfel încât să le ofere vizitatorilor săi o experiență completă, centrul comercial va fi ușor accesibil atât cu mașina, cât și cu transportul public și va deservi atât rezidenții, cât și locuitorii din întregul județ. Mai mult, Shopping City Râmnicu Vâlcea pune la dispoziția vizitatorilor o parcare generoasă de 1.000 de locuri și o stație de autobuz în fața mall-ului.

Shoping City Râmnicu Vâlcea a fost lansat în decembrie 2017 de NEPI Rockcastle, cel mai mare investitor imobiliar din Europa Centrală și de Est și reconfirmă angajamentul și strategia de dezvoltare a companiei pe piața locală.

Adresă centru comercial: Str. Ferdinand 38, Râmnicu Vâlcea, România, 240571

Shopping City Râmnicu Vâlcea, most modern shopping and entertainment destination in the region

In recent years, Vâlcea County has experienced a significant increase, with potential for long-term development based on local economy and encouraged investment. In this context, Râmnicu Vâlcea Shopping City, the first full concept shopping centre in the region, naturally complements the regional retail landscape and emphasises the socio-cultural characteristics of the area, in parallel with the development of a full shopping and leisure mix for the County residents.

Moreover, the modern architecture, the impressive construction, together with the openness to the local businesses and the jobs they create, directly and indirectly through tenants, turn Râmnicu Vâlcea Shopping City into an important spring for the socio-economic development of the entire area. From consumer behaviour, real estate and retail to lifestyle.

Since its launch, Râmnicu Vâlcea Shopping City aims to be the main shopping and leisure destination in the region, with a varied and generous offer tailored to every need and audience, built around a perfect mix of local and international brands, some of which are a first in the county. Thus, the shopping centre has a 27,900 sq m leasable area where visitors can find fashion, food and entertainment brands such as New Yorker, Hervis, Orsay, English Home, Noriel, Jysk, Top Shop, Pepco, Meli Melo, Office Shoes, KFC, Spartan or Maxbet.

The entertainment area is complemented by Cinema City, the largest and most modern multiplex cinema in the region, equipped with 6 halls, as well as a wide range of restaurants and fast foods restaurants, bowling, billiards, playground, casino and a terrace over 350 square meters overlooking the Olt River.

Also, the Carrefour hypermarket, with an area of 10,000 sq m, highlights the desire of the business centre to offer its visitors a wide range of brands and services under the same roof.

Aligned to the highest quality standards and designed to give its visitors a complete experience, the shopping centre will be easily accessible by car and public transport and will serve both residents and residents throughout the county. Moreover, Râmnicu Vâlcea Shopping City offers visitors a generous 1,000-seat parking and a bus stop in front of the mall.

Râmnicu Vâlcea Shopping City was launched in December 2017 by NEPI Rockcastle, the largest real estate investor in Central and Eastern Europe, and reconfirms the company’s commitment and development strategy on the local market.

Shopping Centre Address: Str. Ferdinand 38, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Romania, 240571